Russia wants to introduce new benefits for families with children

New benefits await Russians

The State Duma has proposed increasing the tax deduction by a million rubles when buying a home for each child. This is reported by the RT channel with reference to … RIA Novosti, 11/26/2021

MOSCOW, November 26 – RIA Novosti. The State Duma has proposed increasing the tax deduction by a million rubles when buying a home for each child. This is reported by the RT channel with reference to a letter from the deputy from the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia Ivan Sukharev. According to the parliamentarian, the acquisition of housing is provided in the amount of actual expenses and does not depend on the presence or absence of children. Currently, the property deduction should not exceed two million rubles, and the family can return 13% from the specified amount in the form of previously paid personal income tax. Earlier, the Federation Council encouraged the law, according to which the income of large families is exempt from personal income tax when selling housing and purchasing a new one in order to improve living conditions.

