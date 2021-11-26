Russia will restrict entry from Hong Kong and nine African countries

https://ria.ru/20211126/tanzaniya-1760958474.html

MOSCOW, November 26 – RIA Novosti. Russia from November 28 will restrict the entry of foreign citizens from nine African countries and Hong Kong, said the operational headquarters to combat the spread of coronavirus infection. “A new strain of SARS-CoV-2 (B.1.1.529) has been discovered in South Africa and a number of other countries. According to Rospotrebnadzor, a distinctive feature of this option is that it has a large number of mutations in the S-protein gene, which can make it more infectious, and also affect the decrease in the effectiveness of antibodies, “the message says. November, foreign nationals residing in the Republic of South Africa, the Republic of Botswana, the Kingdom of Lesotho, the Republic of Namibia, the Republic of Zimbabwe, the Republic of Mozambique, the Republic of Madagascar, the Kingdom of Eswatini, the United Republic of Tanzania, or staying there within the last ten days, will not be able to get to Russia. Here, the test systems are capable of detecting it. In addition, Rospotrebnadzor, together with the Ministry of Transport, organizes rapid testing for COVID-19 arriving from Africa, as well as Israel, Great Britain, Hong Kong, and China. Authorities were instructed to ensure compliance with sanitary and epidemiological requirements of these persons. Earlier, scientists from Britain warned about the appearance in Botswana of a strain of coronavirus, which contains 32 mutations. Many of them point to its high transmissibility and resistance to vaccines, it has more changes in the spike protein than all other variants of COVID-19. The South African National Institute for Infectious Diseases later also confirmed that the new strain was found in South Africa, now 22 have been registered. case. According to the Financial Times, the World Health Organization (WHO) is convening an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the strain.

