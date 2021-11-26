Russians will be distributed along the “poverty line”

The Ministry of Labor is considering the introduction of a new indicator for assessing the well-being of citizens – the “poverty line”.

Two sources told Izvestia that the new figure will depend on inflation. It can be calculated using the formula: “multiplying the subsistence minimum for the IV quarter of 2020 (” anchor indicator “) by the consumer price index for the required period.”

It is noted that the cost of living will remain the criterion for the provision of state social support measures.

According to experts, this indicator will allow better monitoring of the achievement of the national goal of reducing poverty in the country.

State Duma deputies adopted at a plenary session in the third reading a bill on increasing the minimum wage (minimum wage). Thus, from January 1, 2022, it should increase to 13,890 rubles.

The bill was approved in the first reading on October 26. In the original version, he assumed that the size of the minimum wage would be 13,617 rubles per month. Then, by the second reading, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed an amendment that would provide for an increase in the minimum wage to 13,890 rubles a month.

According to the plan, the implementation of the amendments by the President of the Russian Federation will allow raising the living wage and the minimum wage to a level higher than the projected inflation. Thus, the indexation of the minimum wage will be 8.13%, and the subsistence minimum – 8.6%.