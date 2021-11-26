Sandu signed a decree on the allocation of funds to pay the debt to Gazprom

Sandu signed a decree on the allocation of funds to pay the debt to Gazprom

CHISINAU, November 25 – RIA Novosti. Moldovan President Maia Sandu signed a decree on the allocation of money to pay off the debt to Gazprom, the press service of the presidential administration told RIA Novosti.

“Maya Sandu signed a decree today, which approved this bill, tomorrow it will be published in the” Official Monitor “(state register of changes in legislation. – Editor’s note), after which it will officially come into force,” the press service said.

The Parliament of Moldova, at the request of the government, on Thursday urgently approved in the final reading amendments to the law on the state budget for 2021 to allocate money to pay the debt for gas received in October and November in the amount of $ 74 million.

Gazprom earlier this week sent a notice to Chisinau that it would stop deliveries within 48 hours if payment was not received. This term expired the day before. Moldova asked for a postponement until November 26, the Russian company met halfway.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure of the Republic Andrei Spinu emphasized that the authorities will meet the new deadline.

On October 29, Gazprom and Moldovagaz, after lengthy negotiations, extended the contract for the supply of gas for a period of five years, starting from November 1, at a price of about $ 430 per 1,000 cubic meters of blue fuel, while market prices reach $ 1,000.

Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilica noted that “these are favorable prices against the background of prices on the international market.” The chairman of the board of Moldovagaz JSC Vadim Cheban said after signing the contract that Moldova has achieved the most favorable conditions that are possible in the current situation, which will allow it to save 405 million dollars.

Gazprom said that, taking into account the situation in Moldova, it decided to sign the contract practically on the terms of Chisinau, but with timely payment of 100% for current supplies.

