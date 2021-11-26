https://ria.ru/20211125/moldaviya-1760798902.html
Sandu signed a decree on the allocation of funds to pay the debt to Gazprom
Sandu signed a decree on the allocation of funds to pay the debt to “Gazprom” – RIA Novosti, 11/25/2021
Sandu signed a decree on the allocation of funds to pay the debt to Gazprom
Moldovan President Maia Sandu signed a decree on the allocation of money to pay off the debt to Gazprom, RIA Novosti was told in the press service of the presidential administration … RIA Novosti, 11/25/2021
2021-11-25T22: 10
2021-11-25T22: 10
2021-11-25T23: 42
economy
in the world
Kishinev
moldavia
gazprom
maya sandu
moldovagaz
Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/1c/1752138598_0-0:3144:1770_1920x0_80_0_0_43e164b8267e363adf1ac2bd4afea545.jpg
CHISINAU, November 25 – RIA Novosti. President of Moldova Maia Sandu signed a decree on the allocation of money to pay off the debt to Gazprom, the press service of the presidential administration told RIA Novosti. The Parliament of Moldova, at the request of the government on Thursday, urgently approved in the final reading amendments to the law on the state budget for 2021 to set aside money to pay $ 74 million in arrears for gas received in October and November. Gazprom earlier this week notified Chisinau that it would stop deliveries within 48 hours if payment was not received. This term expired the day before. Moldova asked for a delay until November 26, the Russian company met halfway. As Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure of the Republic Andrei Spinu emphasized, the authorities will meet the new deadline. On October 29, after lengthy negotiations, Gazprom and Moldovagaz extended the contract for years, starting from November 1, at a price of about $ 430 per thousand cubic meters of blue fuel, while prices on the market reach one thousand dollars. Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilitsa noted that “these are favorable prices against the background of prices on the international market.” The chairman of the board of Moldovagaz JSC Vadim Cheban said after signing the contract that Moldova has achieved the most favorable conditions that are possible in the current situation, which will save it $ 405 million. conditions of Chisinau, but with timely 100% payment for current supplies.
https://ria.ru/20211125/moldaviya-1760736155.html
Kishinev
moldavia
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/1c/1752138598_44 0:2775:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1f3cbbb26c6bc93c9c6f0e41df1f1878.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
economy, in the world, chisinau, moldavia, gazprom, maya sandu, moldovagaz, russia
Sandu signed a decree on the allocation of funds to pay the debt to Gazprom
“Maya Sandu signed a decree today, which approved this bill, tomorrow it will be published in the” Official Monitor “(state register of changes in legislation. – Editor’s note), after which it will officially come into force,” the press service said.
Gazprom earlier this week sent a notice to Chisinau that it would stop deliveries within 48 hours if payment was not received. This term expired the day before. Moldova asked for a postponement until November 26, the Russian company met halfway.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure of the Republic Andrei Spinu emphasized that the authorities will meet the new deadline.
Yesterday, 16:03
Moldovan passenger carriers protest over rising fuel prices
Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilica noted that “these are favorable prices against the background of prices on the international market.” The chairman of the board of Moldovagaz JSC Vadim Cheban said after signing the contract that Moldova has achieved the most favorable conditions that are possible in the current situation, which will allow it to save 405 million dollars.
Gazprom said that, taking into account the situation in Moldova, it decided to sign the contract practically on the terms of Chisinau, but with timely payment of 100% for current supplies.
November 19, 13:27
Sandu called on to audit the work of the Moldovagaz management