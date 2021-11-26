Sandu signed a decree on the allocation of funds to pay the debt to Gazprom

https://ria.ru/20211125/moldaviya-1760798902.html

CHISINAU, November 25 – RIA Novosti. President of Moldova Maia Sandu signed a decree on the allocation of money to pay off the debt to Gazprom, the press service of the presidential administration told RIA Novosti. The Parliament of Moldova, at the request of the government on Thursday, urgently approved in the final reading amendments to the law on the state budget for 2021 to set aside money to pay $ 74 million in arrears for gas received in October and November. Gazprom earlier this week notified Chisinau that it would stop deliveries within 48 hours if payment was not received. This term expired the day before. Moldova asked for a delay until November 26, the Russian company met halfway. As Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure of the Republic Andrei Spinu emphasized, the authorities will meet the new deadline. On October 29, after lengthy negotiations, Gazprom and Moldovagaz extended the contract for years, starting from November 1, at a price of about $ 430 per thousand cubic meters of blue fuel, while prices on the market reach one thousand dollars. Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilitsa noted that “these are favorable prices against the background of prices on the international market.” The chairman of the board of Moldovagaz JSC Vadim Cheban said after signing the contract that Moldova has achieved the most favorable conditions that are possible in the current situation, which will save it $ 405 million. conditions of Chisinau, but with timely 100% payment for current supplies.

