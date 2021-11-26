Scala gathered fans to watch “Red Notice”, treated everyone to tequila and presented the veteran with his pickup truck. The film with Dwayne Johnson has already become the most successful in the history of Netflix

One of the largest and most highly anticipated sales of the year, called Black Friday, has already entered into force in almost all gaming stores. But today I want to pay attention to the most popular store in which players from all over the world buy digital copies of games for their personal computers. As you might have guessed, we will talk about the online service Steam from Valve, where by the beginning of 2021 there were more than 50 thousand different games. This, perhaps, is enough presentation and let’s get down to business, namely, to the most interesting Black Friday discounts on new items in 2021 in the Gabin store.

Outriders

Third-person shooter with RPG elements from Polish developers People Can Fly. The main emphasis is on a joint game with other players, that is, a cooperative, and therefore those who like to spend an evening with friends or just in the company of other users should take a closer look at this project. And a great discount will allow you to purchase this game without hitting your wallet hard.

Steam price: 1999 659 rubles (67% discount).

It Takes Two

Highly rated by critics and gamers, action adventure game for only two people. Yes, co-op again, but it has a peculiarity: by purchasing the game, if you wish, you can invite a friend who can connect to your game for free without buying yourself a game. That is, you can chip in with a friend and get almost two games for the price of one, and, of course, there is no better time to do this when a good discount is offered.

Steam price: 2499 1,549 rubles (38% discount).

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Almost everyone nowadays has heard of Marvel films / comics / games about various superheroes who live both on Earth and beyond, surfing the vastness of the Universe. This action-adventure game lets you play as the latter – a quirky team known as the Guardians of the Galaxy. To be more precise, you will take on the role of the “leader” of this squad – Peter Quill aka Star-Lord, and the rest of the team will be controlled by the AI ​​and can be given orders during the battle.

Do you want to become a direct participant in saving the universe from an impending new threat, visit amazing worlds, meet cult Marvel characters and listen to hits of the 80s? Then be sure to take a closer look at this project.

Steam price: 2499 1,624.35 rubles (38% discount).

Deathloop

As developer Arkane Lyon calls it, Deathloop is a “next generation” shooter. The events in it will take place in a retro-futuristic world in the spirit of the 1960s, where two professional assassins are trapped in a time loop.

You take on the role of Colt, one of these assassins, and now your main task is to eliminate eight key bosses before the end of the day in order to break out of this mysterious loop and return to your “normal” life. In the meantime, another assassin will be under the control of the AI ​​or another player, and hunt Colt so that he can not cope with his task and get out of the loop.

Steam price: 2499 1249 rubles (50% discount).

Biomutant

If you want a post-apocalyptic open world filled with different biomes and all sorts of unusual animals, then you are at the right place. Only this world is almost on the verge of destruction due to the spreading terrible plague, so you need to unite all the tribes of the survivors together with the main character and save the Tree of Life.

Of course, you can’t do without battles, and the combat system will offer you to fight the enemy at close or long distance, using both martial arts and the abilities of a mutant hero or firearms. By the way, crafting is also provided here, which will allow you to create your own powerful weapon.

Steam price: 3419 1709 rubles (50% discount).

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

How about becoming Captain Shepard again and joining the crew to save the universe on the ship Normandy, but only with improved graphics, 4K support and other innovations and improvements?

This edition features the entire reworked original Mass Effect trilogy, so even those unfamiliar with the story can purchase it and start from the very first part. In addition to the main single-player content, there are over 40 add-ons from the trilogy and bonus weapons, armor and several sets.

Steam price: 3499 2029 rubles (42% discount).

Resident evil village

The eighth part of the legendary horror series does not need a special introduction, especially if you played the previous Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, because, in fact, it is a sequel. This time, Ethan Winters, thanks to Chris Redfield, ended up in a mysterious village in Transylvania.

However, in this village, not everything is so simple, because it is ruled by four antagonists, with whom Winters will have to cross. These are stately and curvy Alsina Dimitrescu with her three daughters, Leps factory owner Karl Heisenberg, water Salvatore Moro and puppeteer Donna Beneviento with her puppet Angie.

Steam price: 1999 999 rubles (50% discount).

Back 4 blood

Another 2021 co-op that is the spiritual successor to the popular Left 4 Dead series of games. Therefore, fans of joint battles against the hordes of the infected should definitely stop their eyes on this game.

As in Left 4 Dead, here 4 Cleaners have to break through a huge number of zombies, but there is a significant difference – this is the map system. Thanks to this innovation, at the beginning of each level, players build their own decks of cards that can affect their health, stamina or damage.

Steam price: 1999 1399 (30% discount).

Necromunda: Hired Gun

A dynamic shooter in the Warhammer 40,000 universe, where players will plunge into the dangerous and cruel world-hive of Necromunda, take on the role of a ruthless mercenary and, together with a cyberdog, go to destroy notorious thugs and mutants.

And to make it more fun to hunt them, you can improve your hero with implants that will allow the bounty hunter to double jump, run along walls or cling to any surface with a grappling hook, because here the shootings take place at the appropriate speed.

Steam price: 1599 991 rubles (38% discount).

FIFA 22

New conveyor part of the football simulator known all over the world. Here you will find more than 17,000 professional footballers who are members of 700 teams and play in 30 different leagues around the world, as well as several modes: Career Mode, Volta Football, FIFA Ultimate Team and Pro Clubs.

But compared to the previous games, this is the first time the technology “Hyper Motion” is used, which allowed creating more than 4000 new animations and making matches more “realistic”.

Steam price: 3499 2099 rubles (40% discount).

F1 2021

Another series of games, which has been replenished with a new part every year for several years. However, this is the first car simulator to be published by Electronic Arts and has been warmly received by critics and gamers alike.

Here players will find not only a new exciting story mode “Formula of Victory”, but also the old famous classic “My Team” with an updated development department and training programs, as well as new quick workouts. In addition, there will be a cooperative mode for two players in the “Doubles Career”, and if you want to rewrite the history of this year’s championship, then you should pay attention to the “Start in real time”.

Steam price: 2999 1499 rubles (50% discount).

Life is Strange: True Colors

The new part of the adventure series Life is Strange allows the player to take on the role of a new character, Alexa Chen, who, after eight years of living in a foster family, decides to come to her brother in the small town of Haven Springs.

Shortly after the reunion, one of the key characters dies, allegedly in an accident. However, Alex does not believe in this and begins his own investigation, using his supernatural ability to read and understand the feelings of other people and along the way uncovering the dark secrets of a small town.