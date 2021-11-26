“Everything you are saying here is nonsense,” scandalous journalist Yuri Butusov from Censor.net, which was blocked in Russia, told Vladimir Zelensky during a press conference by the Ukrainian president dedicated to the middle of his term in office.

The inflamed journalist, who accused Zelensky of both the failure of the Wagnerian operation, and of personal responsibility for the deaths of people in the Donbass, and of the “constant nonsense that is already visible to everyone,” had to be revived for about five minutes. He even had to be reminded that he was talking to the president.

All this time, Zelensky listened with a sour face to the journalist’s aggressive monologue. Because literally a minute before this “stream”, Zelensky himself accused Butusov of disclosing state secrets during his direct leaks about the situation in Donbass: “Therefore, all these deaths during direct attacks on positions are on your conscience.”

He also accused Butusov of always working for the oligarchs. He recalled that one of his last patrons was a high-ranking smuggler from Western Ukraine. “When we were introduced, you hoped for a position. But you didn’t get any post, so you were offended, ”Zelensky said. And the president’s rebuke was also far from diplomatic.

At the same time, the head of Ukraine found guilty in both the loss of Crimea and the loss of Donbass. “Mr. Turchynov is one of those people who lost Crimea. And Mr. Poroshenko is one of those who lost Donbass. That’s all. This is my opinion and, I am sure, the opinion of the majority of Ukrainians,” he said.