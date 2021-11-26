Schoolgirl rape case initiated against a deputy of the State Assembly of the Altai Republic – Incidents

BARNAUL, November 26. / TASS /. Investigators in the Altai Territory opened a criminal case against a deputy of the State Assembly of the neighboring Altai Republic, suspected of raping a 14-year-old girl, the press service of the regional investigation department of the RF IC told TASS on Friday.

“A criminal case has been initiated against a 47-year-old deputy of the State Assembly – El Kurultai of the Altai Republic under clause” a “of part 3 of article 131 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (” Rape of a minor with the use of violence against a victim “). According to the investigation, at the end of 2019 On the territory of Barnaul, the suspect raped his wife’s 14-year-old niece. Only two years later did the girl dare to tell about the crime committed against her, “the press service said.

It is noted that at the request of the investigator, a preventive measure was chosen in the form of detention for a period of two months.

A source in the operational services of the Altai Republic told TASS that it could be about the detention of the deputy Alexander Korshuk. He was elected to the State Assembly of the Republic in 2019 from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation. In November of the same year, he left the Communist Party faction and moved to the faction of independent deputies. Prior to that, he was a deputy of the Mayminsky district council.