Shares of techs popular in quarantine increased due to a new strain of COVID :: News :: RBC Investments

Despite a wave of sales in global markets due to concerns about a new strain of COVID, the shares of some technology companies in demand during the lockdowns showed growth

Photo: Shutterstock



Shares of tech companies, whose services were in demand during the quarantine restrictions, rallied in trading on Friday after reports of the emergence of a new, South African strain of coronavirus.

At 17:38 Moscow time, stocks were growing in the United States:

Zoom video calling platforms – up 8.37% to $ 225.73 on NASDAQ

Peloton Home Fitness Services – Up 3.85% to $ 45.61 NASDAQ

Roblox Online Gaming Platforms – up 0.28% to $ 124.58 on the NYSE

Streaming service Netflix – up 1.41% to $ 667.59 on NASDAQ

In Europe, at 17:42, securities grew:

Remote control services for TeamViewer computers – up 6.23% to € 12.695 on Xetra

Delivery Hero food delivery service – up 4.62% to € 118.95 on Xetra

Deliveroo Food Delivery Service – Up 1.95% to 319.7p LSE

Earlier, the shares of Zoom, Peloton and Netflix declined on expectations of a speedy economic recovery after the pandemic, and, as a result, a possible drop in demand for these services.

Zoom in its report warned investors about the expectation of a decline in revenue, and analysts in response to this cut target prices for shares.

At the same time, shares of companies and sectors that have benefited from the spread of vaccinations and the opening of economies are showing declines. In particular, the securities of travel and airlines fell sharply – the shares of the aviation holding International Consolidated Airlines Group in London fell by 14.85% to 131.4 pence, the British low-cost airline EasyJet Airline Company – by 11.45% to 499.8 pence. Shares of the cruise company Carnival Corporation on the New York Stock Exchange are down 12.72% to $ 17.6%, while Royal Caribbean Cruises are down 12.6% to $ 68.47 at 20:13 Moscow time.

Messages about the new strain, among other factors affecting the cost of raw materials, led to a decrease in oil prices – the price of January Brent oil futures fell by 12.2% – to $ 72.16 per barrel, the price of WTI crude oil futures fell by 14% , up to $ 67.4 per barrel.

Fears about a new strain on Friday swept the global stock market with a wave of sell-offs.

