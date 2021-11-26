six regions of the Russian Federation are close to canceling QR codes

Tatyana Golikova listed regions with herd immunity above 70%

Photo: Vladimir Andreev © URA.RU

news from the plot Coronavirus COVID-19

In Russia, at the moment, there are six regions where the collective immunity to coronavirus exceeds 70%. This was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Tatyana Golikova.

“We have leading regions where the herd immunity rate is above 70%. These are Sevastopol, Chukotka, Tyva, Moscow region and Moscow, Karelia. We urge other entities to catch up with these entities and, in general, strive for the figure of 80%, ”said Golikova, quoted by the headquarters for combating COVID.

The Deputy Prime Minister of Russia noted that the Russians need not only to be vaccinated, but also to be revaccinated in a timely manner. “Now there is every opportunity to get vaccinated for free, to spend the New Year holidays calmly,” she stressed.

Previously director of the Center. Gamalei Alexander Gintsburg said that the QR code system should work until the level of herd immunity in Russia reaches 80%. He is sure that if strict control over the availability of QR codes is carried out, then within two months the majority of Russians will be vaccinated.