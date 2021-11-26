https://ria.ru/20211126/prazdniki-1760815360.html

Sobyanin told how Moscow prepares for the New Year

Sobyanin told how Moscow is preparing for the New Year – RIA Novosti, 11/26/2021

Sobyanin told how Moscow prepares for the New Year

Street festivals in Moscow are resumed, New Year’s fairs and skating rinks will work this winter, Moscow Mayor Sergei said in an interview with RIA Novosti … RIA Novosti, 11/26/2021

2021-11-26

2021-11-26T07: 21

2021-11-26T08: 53

Moscow today: a metropolis for life

Moscow

Sergei Sobyanin

New Year

Moscow city economy

Russia

MOSCOW, November 26 – RIA Novosti. Moscow’s street festivals are resumed, New Year’s fairs and skating rinks will work this winter, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in an interview with RIA Novosti. According to him, the festivals will return to the capital when the pandemic ends. “A trip to Christmas” will be a must. The city is already being decorated today, skating rinks will work, chalets and New Year’s trade will work. Everything will work. And I think that all other festivals will at least continue in the same mode, “the mayor noted. In winter, the capital has been holding the New Year’s Journey to Christmas festival for several years. The last time it was held from December 13, 2019 to December 31 January 2020 at 81 venues in the city center, residential areas and parks More than 26 million Muscovites and tourists attended the festival – a record figure for such an event.

