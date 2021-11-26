https://ria.ru/20211126/gosdep-1760962762.html
State Department commented on Zelensky’s statements about a coup
The State Department commented on Zelensky’s statements about a coup – RIA Novosti, 11/26/2021
State Department commented on Zelensky’s statements about a coup
The United States is waiting for additional information in the context of statements by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky about the alleged coup d’etat in his country, reported in … RIA Novosti, 11/26/2021
WASHINGTON, November 26 – RIA Novosti. The United States is awaiting additional information in the context of statements by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about an alleged coup d’état in his country, the State Department said. to get more information, “- said a spokesman for the State Department during a telephone briefing.
