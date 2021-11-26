State Duma stripped deputy Valery Rashkin of immunity

State Duma deputies have deprived the immunity of a member of the Communist Party faction Valery Rashkin. 341 members of the lower house of parliament voted for this decision, 55 against. The communist is suspected of illegal hunting.

The Prosecutor General’s Office intends to ask the court to appoint Rashkin a ban on certain actions and requested permission for investigative actions in the premises of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation. The head Igor Krasnov said that the deputy can influence the witnesses in the case.

Rashkin said he was ready to cooperate with the investigation without depriving him of his immunity. He believes that his persecution is related to politics. “I have provided a cage for more than one hundred bureaucrats, I tried to stop the country’s slide towards dictatorship under the rule of covid-breeding, and my struggle for fair elections causes heartburn in the entire vertical of power,” the deputy said.

A representative of the Communist Party faction said that, from the faction’s point of view, the case against Rashkin is a political persecution of the communists. The faction’s deputies recalled similar cases when United Russia members were accused of poaching, but no criminal cases were initiated.

The chairman of the Duma commission on mandate issues, United Russia member Otari Arshba, said that this had nothing to do with the case, since the prosecutor general did not apply to the Duma at that time. The representative of the United Russia faction, Alexander Khinshtein, said that Rashkin’s hunt cost the budget 55 thousand rubles, and called it “a shameful page in the history of the State Duma.”

Rashkin was elected to parliament six times. In September, he was one of the initiators of protests against the voting results in the Duma elections, he organized rallies against the mandatory vaccination against the new type of coronavirus.

Under the imputed article, he faces a fine or imprisonment for a term of three to five years. If he is prosecuted, he will lose his mandate. According to the law, the Duma must separately authorize the transfer of his case to the court. Attorney General Krasnov said in parliament that he considers such permission optional.

