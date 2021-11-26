https://ria.ru/20211126/koronavirus-1760972117.html
Swiss Ministry of Health assessed the effectiveness of vaccines against a new strain
Existing coronavirus vaccines may be less effective against the new COVID-19 variant, the Federal Office of Public
ZURICH, November 26 – RIA Novosti. Existing coronavirus vaccines may be less effective against the new COVID-19 variant, the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health said in a statement. scientists from the UK have warned of the emergence in Botswana of a strain of coronavirus, which contains 32 mutations. Many of the mutations indicate its high transmissibility and resistance to vaccines, the strain has more changes in the spike protein than all other COVID-19 variants.
