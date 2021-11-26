TAG Heuer presents new Carrera watches and Ambassador Ryan Gosling :: Things :: RBK Style

The acclaimed actor, Academy Award-nominee and Golden Globe winner tried on models from the new Carrera collection that embody sporty style and classic elegance at the same time.

“The Carrera watch is a true symbol of the TAG Heuer brand,” says the head of the company, Frederic Arnault. “Including from a financial point of view: it is the sales of Carrera watches that bring the company the main income”. The Carrera story is well known. The watch got its name from the famous and most dangerous Carrera Panamericana race, held in Mexico in the 1950s. The model, created by Jack Hoer in 1963, was equipped with a high-precision movement and was distinguished by an avant-garde dynamic case design for its time and an easy-to-read dial. Despite the sporty spirit, the 1960s Heuer Carrera racing watch looked elegant. This combination of seemingly opposing aesthetic characteristics set the vector for the design of future Carrera collections.

Historic 1963 Heuer Carrera © press service

Last year, on the occasion of its 160th anniversary, the manufactory renewed its chronograph collection by launching two lines: the more brutal Carrera Sport and the calmer Carrera Classic with the Heuer 02 caliber. This year it is time for the three-hand watch. The new TAG Heuer Carrera Three Hands line includes 13 references in steel cases with diameters of 29 mm, 39 mm and 41 mm.

12 new items received a steel bracelet, only one model (Carrera Day Date 41 mm) is equipped with a brown leather strap. Choose from the most popular and neutral colors, with a black, blue, white or silver dial featuring the updated Carrera logo and small but useful complication indicators.

Models with a diameter of 41 mm, in addition to a time indication, offer a calendar function of the date and day of the week (from 224 thousand rubles), versions in a 39-mm case have a date indicator (from 209 thousand rubles) – all these watches are controlled by an automatic Caliber 5 movement. The date window is also available for smaller models measuring 29 mm – in addition to overhead hour indices (177 thousand rubles), options with diamond markers (252 thousand rubles) are offered. Another important novelty is equipped with a second time zone function. In addition to the three classic central hands, the blue sunburst dial of the TAG Heuer Carrera Twin-Time 41 mm also features a red nib with the date display at 6 o’clock. The cost of the watch is 244 thousand rubles. All models are already on sale.

TAG Heuer Carrera Day Date 41 mm, TAG Heuer © press service TAG Heuer Carrera Day Date 41 mm, TAG Heuer © press service TAG Heuer Carrera Day Date 41 mm, TAG Heuer © press service TAG Heuer Carrera Twin-Time 41 mm, TAG Heuer © press service TAG Heuer Carrera 39 mm, TAG Heuer © press service TAG Heuer Carrera 39 mm, TAG Heuer © press service TAG Heuer Carrera 29 mm, TAG Heuer © press service TAG Heuer Carrera 29 mm, TAG Heuer © press service

The premiere of the new generation TAG Heuer Carrera Three Hands collection coincides with the announcement of a partnership with Ryan Gosling. The famous actor, Oscar nominee and Golden Globe winner for the first time in his career becomes the brand ambassador.