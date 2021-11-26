Tarot reader explains why J.Lo is unlucky in love

Relations with Sean Combs, Ben Affleck and Mark Anthony, although they were more interesting, also turned out to be a failure. These men were stars, each in their own field, wrapped the diva in luxurious furs and gave diamonds, but in fact they belonged to the same type. Despite all the obvious advantages, each of these men lost to the star companion in popularity, suffered wildly from this and either began to drink or walk around. And a woman like J. Lo is simply not able to close her eyes to such things. So dramas happened.

When the artist got along with Alex Rodriguez, a moment came in her life that fell under the control of the High Priestess Tarot card. The fans were jubilant, because outwardly the story seemed beautiful: two grown-up people who had passed the thorny path to happiness, finally met and fell in love. But this external brilliance turned out to be only the tip of the iceberg, but in reality everything was not going as well as it seems. The High Priestess is not the best card for interpreting a question related to a woman’s attitude. It means that a lady in a pair will constantly demand a leading role, suppress her man and knock out the best conditions for herself in the current union. Most likely, this is exactly what, and no betrayal provoked the separation of the star couple. Alex, although handsome, is not such a fool as to cheat on one of the wealthiest and most beautiful women on the planet. But to endure her bad character is definitely not easy for him. You shouldn’t believe the romantic photos in the accounts of Jennifer and Rodriguez, but alarming calls such as the constant postponement of the wedding and the subsequent refusal with a reference to the fact that everything is fine, is possible.