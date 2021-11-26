https://ria.ru/20211125/stambul-1760804131.html

Tear gas used against march participants in Istanbul, media reported

In Istanbul, tear gas was used against the participants of the march, media reported – RIA Novosti, 11/25/2021

Tear gas used against march participants in Istanbul, media reported

The Istanbul police used tear gas on the participants of the women’s march in the city center, according to the newspaper Evrensel. RIA Novosti, 25.11.2021

2021-11-25T23: 13

2021-11-25T23: 13

2021-11-25T23: 13

in the world

Istanbul

Turkey

protests

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/04/05/1604235498_0:156:3361:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_b51a4d4d044aa690b24c94edfdcc2362.jpg

MOSCOW, November 25 – RIA Novosti. The Istanbul police used tear gas against the participants of the women’s march in the city center, according to the newspaper Evrensel. It is noted that the action was timed to coincide with the World Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. Its participants protested against the increase in the number of crimes against women, as well as Turkey’s withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention for the Protection of Women. In addition, the protesters demanded the resignation of the government in connection with the sharp drop in the exchange rate of the Turkish lira and the increase in prices caused by it. The protesters tried to walk along the pedestrian street Istiklal, blocked by the police, which in response used tear gas. According to the platform “Stop the killing of women”, Since the beginning of the year, 345 women have been killed in Turkey, up from 410 in 2020. Turkey announced its withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention for the Protection of Women in March, explaining that the document is used to equate homosexuality with the norm. At the same time, as stated by the Turkish presidential administration, the decision to withdraw from the Istanbul Convention in no way means that the country endangers the protection of women, it will not abandon the fight against domestic violence.

https://ria.ru/20211124/turtsiya-1760581262.html

https://ria.ru/20211116/turtsiya-1759184709.html

Istanbul

Turkey

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/04/05/1604235498_632:161:3147:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_adadde86088d8ed37c8742785e235b58.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

around the world, istanbul, turkey, protests