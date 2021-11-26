https://ria.ru/20211125/stambul-1760804131.html
Tear gas used against march participants in Istanbul, media reported
The Istanbul police used tear gas on the participants of the women’s march in the city center, according to the newspaper Evrensel. RIA Novosti, 25.11.2021
MOSCOW, November 25 – RIA Novosti. The Istanbul police used tear gas against the participants of the women’s march in the city center, according to the newspaper Evrensel. It is noted that the action was timed to coincide with the World Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. Its participants protested against the increase in the number of crimes against women, as well as Turkey’s withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention for the Protection of Women. In addition, the protesters demanded the resignation of the government in connection with the sharp drop in the exchange rate of the Turkish lira and the increase in prices caused by it. The protesters tried to walk along the pedestrian street Istiklal, blocked by the police, which in response used tear gas. According to the platform “Stop the killing of women”, Since the beginning of the year, 345 women have been killed in Turkey, up from 410 in 2020. Turkey announced its withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention for the Protection of Women in March, explaining that the document is used to equate homosexuality with the norm. At the same time, as stated by the Turkish presidential administration, the decision to withdraw from the Istanbul Convention in no way means that the country endangers the protection of women, it will not abandon the fight against domestic violence.
It is noted that the action was timed to coincide with the World Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. Its participants protested against the increase in the number of crimes against women, as well as Turkey’s withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention for the Protection of Women. In addition, the protesters demanded the resignation of the government in connection with the sharp drop in the exchange rate of the Turkish lira and the rise in prices caused by it.
The protesters tried to walk along the pedestrian Istiklal Street, blocked by the police, who responded with tear gas.
Turkey in March announced its withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention for the Protection of Women, explaining this by the fact that the document is used to equate homosexuality with the norm. At the same time, as stated by the Turkish presidential administration, the decision to withdraw from the Istanbul Convention in no way means that the country endangers the protection of women, it will not abandon the fight against domestic violence.
