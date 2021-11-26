“Terrifying mutation”. Why is the new variant of coronavirus B.1.1.529 dangerous and how quickly will it spread around the world?

Coronavirus

Scientists around the world, WHO and governments around the world are worried about the emergence of a new variant of the coronavirus. Until recently, cases of infection with it were recorded only in one province of South Africa, but in the last day, one more case was detected in Hong Kong and in Israel. Experts fear the imminent spread of the new version around the world.

Currently, 77 cases of the new variant of the coronavirus have been recorded in the South African province of Gauteng and four in Botswana.

The case in Hong Kong is directly linked to the arrival of an infected person from South Africa. The possible causes of the disease in Israel have not yet been reported.

However, South African scientists, based on their research, the results of which have not yet been published, say that the new variant is most likely already present in almost the entire territory of South Africa.

