“Terrifying mutation”. Why is the new variant of coronavirus B.1.1.529 dangerous and how quickly will it spread around the world?

Hour ago

Photo author, Getty Images

Scientists around the world, WHO and governments around the world are worried about the emergence of a new variant of the coronavirus. Until recently, cases of infection with it were recorded only in one province of South Africa, but in the last day, one more case was detected in Hong Kong and in Israel. Experts fear the imminent spread of the new version around the world.

Currently, 77 cases of the new variant of the coronavirus have been recorded in the South African province of Gauteng and four in Botswana.

The case in Hong Kong is directly linked to the arrival of an infected person from South Africa. The possible causes of the disease in Israel have not yet been reported.

However, South African scientists, based on their research, the results of which have not yet been published, say that the new variant is most likely already present in almost the entire territory of South Africa.

The UK has already canceled flights with six African countries – South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho, Zimbabwe and Eswatini. The ban on flights from most African countries was announced on Friday by Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

WHO is holding an emergency meeting Friday on the new hazard, at which the variant is likely to be given a Greek name – similar to Alpha, Beta and Delta. The new version is currently referred to as B.1.1.529.

According to scientists, the number of mutations the new version is terrifying… None of the previous variants of the coronavirus mutated so intensely.

The biggest question now is how quickly B.1.1.529 can spread.

What is known about the new version?

Photo author, Gallo images Photo caption, In the capital of South Africa, Pretoria, protests are taking place outside the government building. Activists demand from authorities to simplify access to treatment for Covid-19, cancer, HIV and other diseases for all segments of the population

According to scientists, it is very different from all the previous ones.

“This option surprised us. It took a big evolutionary leap and went through about 50 mutations,” Professor Tulio de Oliveira, head of the South African Center for Epidemiological Response, said at a press briefing.

About 30 out of 50 mutations affected the so-called spike protein – spikes on the virus envelope, resembling the solar corona in outline, with which the virus enters human cells.

This is the most disturbing feature of the new variant, scientists say, since most vaccines work precisely to neutralize these thorns.

Another part of the virus, which comes into contact with the body after the spike protein paved its way into the cell, mutated in the new version 10 times. For comparison, in the Delta variant, this segment of the virus made two mutations.

According to scientists, the level of mutations could have been provoked in the body of one patient with a weakened immune system, who could not overcome the virus.

How can B.1.1.529 be dangerous?

Although an intense mutation is not necessarily dangerous for humans, experts say, in this case it is important to understand that we are now dealing with a virus that is radically different from the one that appeared in Wuhan and led to the pandemic.

This means that currently available vaccines may not be effective enough against B.1.1.529.

In particular, some mutations make it impossible for antibodies in the human body to recognize the virus as easily as before.

And a mutation known as N501Y makes the virus more infectious, and with each new transformation like this, the infection spreads.

It is this – the broader possibilities of the virus to spread – that scientists now fear. In addition, the new variant, apparently, has learned to bypass some of the mechanisms of the human immune system, which until recently quite easily recognized the virus.

It is not yet clear how the new variant of the coronavirus will behave in countries with a high percentage of vaccinations.

It is also unclear how much more easily or severely the disease caused by the new variant is compared to infection with Delta.