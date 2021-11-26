Tesla began to fight hard-core waiters, forcing them to buy the ordered electric cars

The absence of intermediaries in the form of car dealers between Tesla and the company’s customers does not add peace of mind to buyers of electric cars of the same name, as practice shows. In the United States, for example, the company began to fight those who deliberately delayed the moment of buying an electric car, threatening to cancel the order if the deal is not completed by the agreed date.

It is known that the American customers of the company can expect the Tesla electric vehicles ordered now until the fall of next year, depending on the model and configuration. In general, it is Tesla’s policy that the customer must pay for the ordered electric vehicle within 30 days after confirmation of the delivery date. At the same time, customers may experience difficulties in the form of unapproved loans or other circumstances that prevent them from paying for the car on time.

As noted by Electrek, Tesla has now begun sending out special notices to American customers who are delaying payment for a planned electric vehicle for six months or more. They must either agree to pay for the electric car, which will be delivered by the end of the year, or abandon the deal and return the deposit paid when ordering, by December 2. Since this year Tesla has repeatedly increased prices for electric vehicles assembled in the United States, a new order will have to be issued at new prices, and the waiting times for new orders are regularly increasing.

Some Tesla customers, the source notes, have been pushing delivery dates to a later date, hoping to receive government subsidies and tax breaks next year. The company is pushing them to buy out the car on current terms. According to unofficial data, several thousand Tesla customers in the United States faced such a choice.