Thailand will focus on a new group of tourists: officials are no longer happy with the usual majority

Thai officials have found another lifeline for Thai tourism – according to their statements, a new tourism ecosystem aimed at global cryptocurrency holders could provide huge growth in national GDP if the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) ditches traditional tourism marketing to attract new nano-entrepreneurs … Jirayut Srupsrisopa, the originator of the idea, founder and CEO of Bitkub, says that although Thailand’s GDP was about $ 500 billion, the cryptocurrency market is worth more than $ 3 trillion.

“The tremendous growth of this market has led to the emergence of wealthy people, and this group should be considered as potential clients for Thai tourism, as financial technology, in particular nanopayments, will allow them to work remotely from anywhere and receive payment through transactions on blockchain technology. which does not require commissions and has lower costs than traditional finance, ”says Jirayut.

Those interested in crypto-tourists even held a separate workshop “Transforming Tourism with Cryptourism,” where Mr. Jirayut himself promised that such workers would become nano-entrepreneurs or crypto-nomads looking for a comfortable place that could also offer a travel experience. “The private sector is ready to provide digital infrastructure, but we are just waiting for the government to push a button, pass laws, regulations or even policies to foster digital asset markets. Our national GDP could grow sixfold if we can develop this market, ”said Mr Jirayut.

His initiative was favorably received by the head of TAT, Yutasak Supasorn, saying that the agency is “in the process of creating a new tourism ecosystem that uses digital technologies to allow the wealthy, including cryptocurrency holders, to channel their money directly to travel operators without agents or brokers.” He added that since most travel operators are small or medium-sized businesses, they mostly have limited liability, so TAT can act as a guarantor by issuing utility tokens and hiring partner hotels to distribute their room quotas as a token. secured by assets.

