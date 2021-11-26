https://ria.ru/20211125/dtp-1760706846.html

The Bulgarian authorities have clarified the number of deaths in an accident with a bus

The Bulgarian authorities have clarified the number of deaths in an accident with a bus – Russia news today

The Bulgarian authorities have clarified the number of deaths in an accident with a bus

44 people became victims of an accident with a bus in Bulgaria, said the Deputy Prosecutor General of the country and the head of the National Investigative Service Borislav … RIA Novosti, 11/25/2021

2021-11-25T14: 01

2021-11-25T14: 01

2021-11-25T14: 40

in the world

road accident

Bulgaria

sofia (city)

Turkey

north macedonia

car accident with a bus in bulgaria

tourism

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/17/1760327539_0:161:3070:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_58bd7fe4ef9c3cc404dc908e68c2f683.jpg

MOSCOW, November 25 – RIA Novosti. 44 people became victims of an accident with a bus in Bulgaria, said the Deputy Prosecutor General of the country and the head of the National Investigation Service Borislav Sarafov, whose statement is cited by the TV channel NOVA. Previously, data on the deaths of 45 or 46 people, including 12 minors, were cited. “, – the TV channel quotes Sarafov’s statement. Earlier it was reported that seven people were rescued. Sarafov added that the Kapitan Andreevo checkpoint on the border with Turkey recorded that there were 52 passengers on the bus. According to the Deputy Prosecutor General, one of the passengers on the list could then change to another bus. A bus with Macedonian numbers, en route from Istanbul to North Macedonia, got into an accident on Tuesday night and caught fire on the Struma highway near the village of Bosnek in the Pernik region in the west Bulgaria. The bodies of the victims were burned beyond recognition. Seven adults, including a 17-year-old girl, were taken to a hospital in Sofia. Their lives are out of danger, the hospital said. On Thursday, Sarafov said that the main version of the cause of the accident with the bus in Bulgaria is human error. The investigation rejects the version of the terrorist attack.

https://ria.ru/20211125/dtp-1760690709.html

Bulgaria

sofia (city)

Turkey

north macedonia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/17/1760327539_170:468:2277:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f9f7537650bef82b9ec1494b0199df5a.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, road accident, bulgaria, sofia (city), turkey, north macedonia, road accident with a bus in bulgaria, news – tourism