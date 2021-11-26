The capacity of the Pakistani Stream gas pipeline may reach 16 billion cubic meters

The throughput capacity of the Pakistani Stream gas pipeline may reach 16 billion cubic meters. m per year, said Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov. According to the Pakistani Minister of Economy, the cost of building the pipeline will be $ 3.5 billion.

“The flagship project for the construction of the Pakistani Stream gas pipeline … with a throughput capacity of up to 16 billion cubic meters is called upon to play an important role in our interaction. meters of gas per year, ”said Shulginov, quoted by RIA Novosti.

The gas pipeline was originally called “North – South”.

It should connect the infrastructure for receiving liquefied gas in the ports of Karachi and Gwadar in the south of Pakistan with power plants and industrial consumers of gas in the Kasur (Punjab) district in the north of the country.

The length of the pipeline under the project will be over 1.1 thousand km.

In May, Russian Energy Minister and Pakistani Ambassador to Russia Shafkat Ali Khan signed a protocol on amending the intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in the implementation of the gas pipeline construction project dated October 16, 2015.

As noted by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, companies from Russia are ready to take part in the modernization of the energy sector and the railway system of Pakistan.