The Communist Party demanded to initiate a case against Zhirinovsky after a speech in the State Duma

The Communist Party appealed to the head of the Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, with a request to initiate a case against Zhirinovsky because of an insult during a speech at a meeting of the State Duma on November 16. This was reported by RIA Novosti with reference to the deputy Alexander Yushchenko.

“All insults and calls to the Prosecutor General to close and ban the party is, first of all, to ban these people. We see this as statements aimed at inciting social discord. We expect that a criminal case should be initiated, ”Yushchenko said.

On November 16, at a meeting of the State Duma, Zhirinovsky appealed to Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov with proposals to “ban all left-wing parties” and “cancel all the results of the elections to the Communist Party of the Russian Federation”. The communists demand to initiate a case under the article on incitement to hatred (part 2 of article 282 of the Criminal Code).

In addition, during a speech during a meeting of the State Duma on November 25, at which the issue of depriving the communist Valery Rashkin of his deputy mandate was decided, Zhirinovsky criticized the representatives of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation.

“This is the general mood you Bolsheviks are creating disgusting. Today, even you are performing all day. You don’t want to understand for a long time that during the entire Soviet period, millions of people were imprisoned in camps, and your prosecutors gave the go-ahead. And now you are dissidents, and you remembered the law! But your hands are covered in blood! ” – said Zhirinovsky, noting that he was talking not only about the elk that Rashkin shot.

Zhirinovsky in his speech called Vladimir Lenin “the main terrorist of the planet”, accused the communists of what is happening on the border of Belarus and Poland, in the Donbass and Afghanistan and “growing” the generation “that follows Morgenstern.”

