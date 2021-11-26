The court arrested the ex-head of the hospital where prisoners were tortured – RBK

Human rights defenders showed new footage of bullying in a prison hospital



On October 5, the Gulagu.net project distributed the videos, which, according to the project’s founder, Vladimir Osechkin, were filmed at the tuberculosis hospital of the Federal Penitentiary Service No. 1 in Saratov. The video showed people being tortured and raped. In total, according to Osechkin, the organization received an archive of the Federal Penitentiary Service, which contains about 1,000 videos and documents of 40 GB in size.

Human rights activists said that other convicts (“activists”) committed rape and torture of prisoners on instructions from the FSIN and security forces. Prisoners who refused to cooperate with the administration were subjected to torture.

After that, the Investigative Committee and the Prosecutor General’s Office organized an inspection. The FSIN also organized its own check. On November 10, the FSIN reported 18 dismissed employees.

The Investigative Committee opened a total of seven criminal cases. Five were instituted under clause “a” of Part 2 of Art. 132 of the Criminal Code (violent acts of a sexual nature), two more – on the basis of a crime under paragraph “a” part 3 of Art. 286 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (abuse of office, committed with the use of violence and the threat of its use). According to the investigation, all the crimes were committed in the period from January 2020 to May 2021 in the OTB FSIN No. 1 in Saratov.

On November 25, Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed Alexander Kalashnikov from the post of head of the Federal Penitentiary Service, and Colonel-General Arkady Gostev, formerly Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Russia, was appointed to his place. Presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that the resignation of Kalashnikov was not connected with the scandalous videos, the former head of the department himself asked for the resignation.

Gulagu.net was founded in 2011 to protect the rights of prisoners. In May, Osechkin announced that the project was being moved to Europe, “to more than 3,000 km of locations far from the borders with Russia.” On July 30, Roskomnadzor blocked the project’s website, explaining that its owner had not sent a notification to be included in the register of information dissemination organizers (ORI).