The court sentenced the author of the Telegram channel “Ustinov Troll” to 14 years in prison

MOSCOW, November 26. / TASS /. The Presnensky Court of Moscow sentenced Alexander Ustinov, the author of the Telegram channels “Ustinov Troll” and “DIP Dubernator”, to 14 years in prison for large-scale fraud and extortion. TASS was informed about this in the press service of the court.

“Ustinov Alexander Yuryevich was found guilty of committing two crimes under Part 4 of Art. 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (fraud on an especially large scale) as well as crimes under Art. 163 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (extortion), by partial addition of sentences he was sentenced to imprisonment for 14 years with a sentence in a strict regime colony, “the court said. Earlier, the prosecutor demanded 16 years in prison for Ustinov.

By a court decision, Ustinov was also deprived of the right to engage in activities related to the administration of sites and channels using the Internet for a period of three years. At the same time, Ustinov was found guilty of libel, but was released from punishment due to the expiration of the statute of limitations.

Two other defendants in the case – Anton Stark and Ivan Bessenny – were also found guilty of fraud and extortion, they were sentenced to 10 and 12 years in prison, respectively.

The court established that Ustinov, together with programmer Stark and journalist Bessenny, was engaged in disseminating compromising evidence against politicians and businessmen, after which he offered to remove this information from controlled sites and channels for money. Ustinov was detained in Yekaterinburg while receiving money from one of the victims.