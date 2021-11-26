The creators of Russian chips have released “indestructible” batteries that work after a through-shot from a rifle. Video

Integration

Technique

The company, founded by a Russian developer of neuroprocessors, intends to enter the mass retail market with a line of gel batteries developed by it. New items are not afraid of shaking and overturning, and in case of catastrophic, seemingly physical destruction, they continue to work for a long time.

Gel batteries STC “Module”

As it became known to CNews, the subsidiary structure of the Scientific and Technical Center (STC) “Module”, known for the development of domestic neuroprocessors, is preparing to release a line of its own gel batteries for retail sale. In addition to classic vehicles, they can be used in electric vehicles, telecom equipment, warehouse equipment, medical equipment, power plants (as storage devices to reduce peak loads), in alternative energy systems.

A distinctive feature of this class of batteries is the use of a gel (almost solid) electrolyte, rather than a liquid consistency. Due to this, such batteries do not need to be serviced, adding fluid during their entire service life.

The electrolyte gel does not leak or spill when the battery is tilted or turned over – it can be fixed in a horizontal position. Increased vibration resistance is also associated with this. If the case is damaged, the electrolyte does not spill with the release of vapors harmful to humans.

“Indestructible” battery from the “Triumph” line

In addition, the gel battery has maximum resistance to so-called deep discharges, retains its characteristics in cold conditions and at elevated temperatures, and has a long service life in the buffer mode (over 10 years). It is characterized by maximum resistance to cyclic loads and minimum self-discharge. The permissible storage time of such a battery without recharging is up to two years.

Representatives of the direct developer, STC “Modul-Innovations” told CNews that the line of gel batteries, called “Triumph”, was developed by the company back in 2019. operation by special structures of Russia for the subsequent implementation of the necessary improvements.

“Triumph” has not yet had detailed announcements, although in recent months the batteries have been demonstrated several times by “Modul” at its stands at specialized technology exhibitions. At one of them, at the end of July 2021, the Deputy General Director for Development of the Scientific and Technical Center “Module” Alexey Mokhnatkin, told RT that in addition to its organization in Russia, there is now only one enterprise that produces gel batteries. For CNews, he clarified that he meant the Tubor company, which is a partner of Modul-Innovation.

Modula notes that their batteries are manufactured in Russia, although they do not specify exactly where. “Today, the production capacity is 3 million batteries per year; further expansion of the production site is planned. – they assure. – “Triumph Gel” is not inferior in characteristics to foreign counterparts and are an order of magnitude lower. “

Prior to retail, corporate sales of batteries are conducted directly through Modul-Innovation. At the moment, the retail price for a model with a charge of 75 A * h (appears in the video below) is 18,250 rubles.

Working with a bullet hole

Representatives of “Modul” provided CNews with a video of the experiment, during which the gel battery “Triumph” with a charge of 75 A * h was pierced right through by a bullet fired from a 9.6 x 53 mm Lancaster rifle from a distance of 30 m.







Checking the performance of the “Triumph” after a direct hit from a rifle

VTB Leasing introduces data management as a valuable business asset IT in banks

No electrolyte spill occurred, although there is serious damage to the case and internal connections. In this state, the battery was installed in the car – the engine started.

After that, the parameters of the battery were measured for a long time, and the battery showed signs of life for at least 36 hours.

Business parameters “Module-innovations”

According to the Unified State Register of Legal Entities, LLC STC Modul-Innovations was registered in Yekaterinburg on May 21, 2014. To date, the share in this enterprise of STC Modul has decreased from 60% to 25%. Other co-founders include the company’s CEO Alexander Gorbatovsky with a share of 15%, Andrey Adamov (30%) and Alexander Yurievich Borisov

(thirty%).

Based on the Kontur.Fokus database, the organization’s revenue at the end of 2020 amounted to 12.1 million rubles. with an increase of this indicator by 48% in relation to the previous year. Net profit for the reporting period amounted to 2.5 million rubles. The company does not have government contracts.

“STC” Modul-Innovations “develops and manufactures equipment for control and monitoring of modern aviation and space systems, hardware and software solutions in the field of neural networks, including processing video stream and images, radar, navigation, communication, detection and recognition of objects by different kinds of signals, ”the company says on its corporate website.

As for the head structure of “Modul-innovations”, then JSC “Modul” legally traces its history from August 26, 1992. At the origins of the company was the current deputy head of the Government of Russia Yuri Borisov… 1998 to 2004 he was the CEO of Modul.