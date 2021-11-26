https://ria.ru/20211126/obvineniya-1760949326.html

The defendants in the case of an emergency at a mine in Kuzbass were charged

Five persons involved in the case of an accident at a mine in Kuzbass were charged, Svetlana Petrenko, an official representative of the Investigative Committee, told RIA Novosti. RIA Novosti, 11/26/2021

MOSCOW, November 26 – RIA Novosti. Five persons involved in the case of an accident at a mine in Kuzbass were charged, Svetlana Petrenko, an official representative of the IC, told RIA Novosti. The mine workers are accused of “violating the industrial safety requirements of hazardous production facilities, which inadvertently resulted in the death of two or more persons.” The maximum punishment under this article is seven years in prison. Inspectors of Rostekhnadzor can also face up to seven years in prison under the article on “negligence, resulting in the death of two or more persons.” According to the investigators, they drew up acts without carrying out real checks. According to Petrenko, due to violations of the industrial safety requirements by Makhrakov and his subordinates, a gas-dynamic phenomenon and smoke pollution of the ventilation drift of the site occurred, which led to the death of workers. The investigation will ask the court for arrest. In the morning of November 25, at the Listvyazhnaya mine in Belovo, Kemerovo Region, there was smoke, 285 people were underground. They managed to withdraw most of them, the mine rescuers went after the rest, but after a while they were recalled due to the threat of an explosion. 51 people died: 46 miners and five mine rescuers. One EMERCOM employee, who was believed to be dead, managed to get out alive. 38 miners and 12 rescuers are in hospitals. The reason for the emergency, previously, was a methane explosion. The region was declared three days of mourning.

2021

