The doctor spoke about a simple technique that lowers blood sugar and blood pressure – Gazeta.Ru

British physician Michael Mosley said that there is only one way to treat diabetes and lower blood sugar and blood pressure. Reported by Dr. Michael Mosley in the newspaper The daily express…

The specialist expressed the opinion that if the systolic blood pressure is reduced by only 5 mm Hg. Art., then the risk of developing diabetes will decrease by 11%. The doctor advised using the singing technique to lower blood pressure and blood sugar.

“I love singing songs while driving or in the shower – and luckily, research shows that singing is a good way to lower levels of the stress hormone cortisol. Which, in turn, should lower blood pressure and blood sugar levels, ”said Mosley.

According to him, cortisol increases blood sugar levels by converting protein to glucose. The expert said that he once observed a middle-aged patient who had such high blood pressure that surgeons did not risk operating on her. Then the woman began to sing softly, and within 20 minutes her pressure dropped.

