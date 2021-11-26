The EP is concerned about Poland’s plans to build a wall on the border with Belarus

Italian MEP Pierfrancesco Majorino expressed concern about the intentions of the Polish authorities to build a fence on the border with Belarus due to the situation with migrants. This is stated in the appeal of the parliamentarian to the European Commission, which RT got acquainted with.

“Poland, which receives € 114.5 million from the EU for the protection of state borders, announced that in December it would begin construction of a wall on the border with Belarus,” Majorino recalled.



In this regard, the parliamentarian asked the European Commission how it intends to ensure that the funds allocated to Poland to resolve the situation in the region, will not be used to build walls.

Along with this, the deputy noted that he considers the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border a “humanitarian tragedy”, since the movement of thousands of migrants from the Middle East is blocked by Polish security forces, who drive back refugees, including with the use of violence, tear gas and water cannons.

“How does the European Commission intend to ensure that the human rights of migrants are respected and that no violence is used against them?” Majorino asked the EK.

Earlier, the head of the Investigative Committee of Belarus Dmitry Gora said that as a result of the use of special equipment by the Polish security forces at the Belarusian-Polish border, 132 people, including 20 children, were injured.

During a recent telephone conversation with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Russian President Vladimir Putin also drew attention to Poland’s systematic violation of international obligations to protect the rights of refugees and the facts of brutal treatment of migrants by Polish border guards.

The plans to start building a fence on the Belarusian-Polish border were previously announced by the Polish senator Krzysztof Mruz. For his part, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell doubted that the migration crisis on the border of the two countries could be resolved in this way.