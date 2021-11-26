The expert predicts the growth of Bitcoin in the first quarter of 2022 to 100,000 USD

According to the forecast of crypto trader T. Weiss, the digital currency will not rise in price up to 100,000 USD this year. Despite the continuation of the growth cycle, Bitcoin will not have enough time to reach the milestone of 100,000 USD. To do this, he must add 75% to the price. It is unrealistic to do this in one month. Weiss believes that the $ 100,000 milestone will be crossed by the mainstream cryptocurrency in the first quarter of next year.

Details

According to the trader, a negative scenario is also possible, following which the BTC rate will fall for several months in a row. It can be realized if the bitcoin rate breaks through the 50-day moving average.

It is worth noting that Weiss reported last week that the main virtual currency had bottomed out. Now BTC is in the stage of accumulating resources in anticipation of reaching the milestone of 100,000 USD. This will happen during the first three months of next year. The trader expressed his belief that the digital currency bitcoin will rise in price up to 70,000 USD within a few weeks.

Read the latest news from the world of mobile technologies in Google News, Facebook and Twitterand also subscribe to Youtube channel and buy smartphones in Telegram group