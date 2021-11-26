Sergei Tsekov, a member of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs from the Republic of Crimea, commented in an interview with RT on the media report that the UK plans to transfer hundreds of military equipment to Germany in order to create one of three new military bases there and be able to “be ready in case wars with Russia “.

“I believe that this is already the mentality of this Anglo-Saxon community. This anti-Russianness is already an integral part of their life. To satisfy the needs (of both readers and their own), they must constantly compose some kind of fables, some absolutely provocative (publications. – RT). There are no grounds on our part for a war between Russia and Europe, ”Tsekov stressed.

At the same time, the senator, commenting on the intention of Great Britain to transfer hundreds of units of military equipment to Germany, noted that it is still necessary to find out whether Germany is ready for such a step.

“This is also a big question, whether Germany itself is showing a desire,” the parliamentarian added.

He also said that not all countries are “stricken with hatred of Russia”, but they have become “hostages” of the policy pursued by the EU and NATO countries.

As the Times reported, Britain plans to transfer hundreds of military equipment to Germany in order to create one of three new military bases there and to be able to “be ready in case of war with Russia.”

As the commander of the ground forces, Lieutenant General Ralph Wooddiss, said, military facilities will help the British Armed Forces “move faster” and “be ready to deploy if necessary.”