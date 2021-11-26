The founder of Vkusville did not rule out the refusal to go public – RBC

Andrey Krivenko, the founder of Vkusville, admitted that instead of holding an IPO, a strategic investor could enter the company’s capital. Until recently, the retailer was preparing for an initial public offering on the Russian and US exchanges.

Andrey Krivenko

(Photo: Mikhail Grebenshchikov / RBC)



The Vkusville retailer, which is preparing for the initial public offering on NASDAQ and the Moscow Exchange, may refuse the deal in favor of a strategic investor. This was stated in an interview with RBC by the founder of the company Andrei Krivenko.

As Krivenko explained, the company has not yet made a clear decision on the format of the possible deal: “We are considering all options for the development of the company, it could also be a strategic investor.”

Founder of Vkusville – RBC: “We sell spelled better than beer”



The fact that the retailer is planning an IPO became known in September 2021. The company itself confirmed its intention to go public in the prospectus for the issue of securities of the parent company. The company did not disclose the terms of the deal and its volume, however, the document said that the main owner of the parent company Vkusville could sell up to 20 million shares of the retailer (10% of the existing capital) during the IPO. This data is not included in the parameters of the offer.