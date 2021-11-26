The French have found out what worries Russians least of all in the world

In France, the results of the annual Ipsos poll “What worries the world?” The respondents were asked to identify the three main issues of greatest concern in their country. It is curious to look at the responses of the Russians. There are topics that are high enough in the list among the answers of citizens of other countries, but do not bother the residents of the Russian Federation at all.

The first thing the researchers noted was that the coronavirus as a cause of concern continues to fall in the rankings and is now at its lowest level since when it was first included in the survey.

The main problems that concern residents of the leading countries of the world are poverty and social inequality (32%), unemployment (30%) and then the coronavirus (28%). Then comes corruption, crime, health care, inflation, taxes, education, climate, migration, moral decay, extremism and terrorism. 1% of the world’s population is concerned about childhood obesity.

As for the Russians, they are closer to the optimists in the global list of countries, although this did not stop 60% of respondents from answering that the country is developing in the wrong direction. However, in Colombia, Peru and South Africa, more than 80% of survey participants believe that the country has gone somewhere wrong.

As for the main problems, Russians, like residents of other countries, gave priority to poverty and social inequality (52%).

25% of Russians voted for unemployment. In terms of the frequency of answering this question, Russians coincided with residents of South Africa, Spain, Italy, which corresponds to the middle of the list. Also in the middle of the list, Russia is in the level of concern about the coronavirus problem.

Russians showed about the same level of concern about financial and political corruption as residents of South Africa, Malaysia, and Colombia.

But the problems of crime and violence concern only 11% of Russians, in contrast to 65% of Swedes and 57% of Mexicans.

The least Russians are concerned about climate change. While Germans, Canadians, Australians and British chose this problem in 30% of cases, Russians remembered the climate only in 3% of cases, as did Argentines.