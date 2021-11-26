The investigation asked the court to arrest the head of the “torture” hospital of the Federal Penitentiary Service – RBK

The UK believes that the head of the Saratov hospital for prisoners and his subordinate were the organizers of sexual violence in the institution

Photo: volzhsky.sar.sudrf.ru



Investigators filed a petition to the court for the arrest of the former head of the regional tuberculosis hospital (OTB) No. 1 of the Federal Penitentiary Service for the Saratov Region Pavel Gatsenko and his subordinate Sergei Maltsev. A message about this was published on the website of the Volzhsky District Court of Saratov.

They are accused of organizing sexual violence in the institution.

“The Main Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation applied to the Volzhsky District Court of Saratov with petitions for the selection of a preventive measure in the form of the arrest of the head of the PKU OTB-1 Gatsenko P.A. and the head of the security department of FKU OTB-1 S.V. Maltsev, ”the message says.

They are accused of crimes under Part 3 of Art. 33 (complicity) and clause “a” part 2 of Art. 132 of the Criminal Code (organization of violent acts of a sexual nature committed by a group of persons, by a group of persons in a preliminary conspiracy or by an organized group).

Both petitions must be considered by the court on November 26 behind closed doors.