The journalist almost beat Zelensky: how the president was saved from shame
The journalist admitted that he was going to “give Zelensky in the face” – RIA Novosti, 11/26/2021
The journalist almost beat Zelensky: how the president was saved from shame
Journalist Yuri Butusov, who got into a skirmish with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky during a press marathon, said he wanted to hit the president.
2021-11-26T18: 35
2021-11-26T18: 35
2021-11-26T18: 35
MOSCOW, November 26 – RIA Novosti. Journalist Yuri Butusov, who got into a skirmish with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky during a press marathon, said he wanted to hit the president. words “, – quotes his words” Country “. According to Butusov, he was stopped by respect for the state and the status of the President of Ukraine. The reason for the harsh statement, most likely, was the conflict that occurred during the press marathon. At the event, the journalist accused Zelensky of lying and called on the head of state to be ashamed of his actions. The President, in turn, recalled that earlier there was a “normal dialogue” between him and Butusov. Zelensky also said that the journalist is trying to take out the grudge against him that he was “not given a position.” After that, the Ukrainian leader accused Butusov of the death of people in Donbass.
2021
The journalist admitted that he was going to “give Zelensky in the face”