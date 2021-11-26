https://ria.ru/20211126/zhurnalistka-1760965501.html

The journalist was hospitalized after the incident with Zelensky’s security

The journalist was hospitalized after the incident with Zelensky’s security

Anna Dzioba, a journalist from the Pryamoy TV channel, who was injured after a press conference by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, was hospitalized, media reported. RIA Novosti, 11/26/2021

KIEV, November 26 – RIA Novosti. The journalist of the Pryamoy TV channel Anna Dzioba, who was injured after the press conference of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, was hospitalized, the media reported. The press marathon with the participation of the Ukrainian leader, dedicated to the expiration of half of his presidential term, was held on Friday. ) after the end of the event, they pushed her onto the hood of the car from the president’s motorcade, and then threw her to the ground. “Anna Dzioba, our journalist, was just told to me, was hospitalized. We saw that her eyes were full of tears. Even us, journalists, cynical people, Little may come as a surprise, but, in fact, the attack that took place from the side of your guards – when a man got under the wheels, because he was pushed in order for the president to freely leave this press marathon not on a bicycle, as we can see, and on an armored car, surrounded by his guards, it’s just a shame, “- said the presenter on the air of” Direct “. She did not give details about the state of a colleague.

Ukraine

2021

