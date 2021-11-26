https://ria.ru/20211126/zhurnalistka-1760965501.html
The journalist was hospitalized after the incident with Zelensky’s security
The journalist was hospitalized after the incident with Zelensky’s security – RIA Novosti, 11/26/2021
The journalist was hospitalized after the incident with Zelensky’s security
Anna Dzioba, a journalist from the Pryamoy TV channel, who was injured after a press conference by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, was hospitalized, media reported. RIA Novosti, 11/26/2021
2021-11-26T19: 37
2021-11-26T19: 37
2021-11-26T20: 56
in the world
Ukraine
Vladimir Zelensky
auto
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/104587/46/1045874618_0:106:2000:1231_1920x0_80_0_0_849cca588d35d19b6ce42e7de3d22f17.jpg
KIEV, November 26 – RIA Novosti. The journalist of the Pryamoy TV channel Anna Dzioba, who was injured after the press conference of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, was hospitalized, the media reported. The press marathon with the participation of the Ukrainian leader, dedicated to the expiration of half of his presidential term, was held on Friday. ) after the end of the event, they pushed her onto the hood of the car from the president’s motorcade, and then threw her to the ground. “Anna Dzioba, our journalist, was just told to me, was hospitalized. We saw that her eyes were full of tears. Even us, journalists, cynical people, Little may come as a surprise, but, in fact, the attack that took place from the side of your guards – when a man got under the wheels, because he was pushed in order for the president to freely leave this press marathon not on a bicycle, as we can see, and on an armored car, surrounded by his guards, it’s just a shame, “- said the presenter on the air of” Direct “. She did not give details about the state of a colleague.
https://ria.ru/20211126/gordon-1760957288.html
Ukraine
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/104587/46/1045874618_111-0:1891:1335_1920x0_80_0_0_394c6aeb4585643b2cb49b66ef48d5c7.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
in the world, ukraine, vladimir zelensky, auto
The journalist was hospitalized after the incident with Zelensky’s security
A press marathon with the participation of the Ukrainian leader, dedicated to the expiration of half of his presidential term, was held on Friday.
An employee of the TV channel said that representatives of the State Security Administration (UGO) after the end of the event pushed her onto the hood of a car from the president’s motorcade, and then threw her to the ground.
“Anna Dzioba, our journalist, just informed me, was hospitalized. We saw that her eyes were full of tears. Even us, journalists, cynical people, little may surprise, but, in fact, the attack that took place from the side of your guards “When a man got under the wheels, because he was pushed so that the president could freely leave this press marathon, not on a bicycle, as we see, but in an armored car, surrounded by his guards, it’s just a shame,” said the presenter on the air of “Direct”.
She did not provide details about her colleague’s condition.
18:58
Zelensky calls Ukrainian journalist Gordon a disgrace