Russia never deals with such matters, said the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov about the words of the Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky about the plans of a coup in Ukraine.

MOSCOW, November 26 – RIA Novosti. Russia never does such things, said the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov about the words of the Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky about the plans of a coup in Ukraine with the participation of Russia. “Russia had no plans to take part. Russia never does such things at all.” Peskov told reporters, commenting on Zelensky’s statement that a coup d’etat is planned in Ukraine with the participation of Russia. Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he had received information that a coup d’etat was planned in Ukraine on December 1.

