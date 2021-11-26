https://ria.ru/20211126/perevorot-1760889665.html

The Kremlin denied plans to organize a coup in Ukraine

The Kremlin denied plans to organize a coup in Ukraine – RIA Novosti, 11/26/2021

The Kremlin denied plans to organize a coup in Ukraine

Russia never deals with such matters, said the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov about the words of the Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky about the plans … RIA Novosti, 11/26/2021

2021-11-26T14: 41

2021-11-26T14: 41

2021-11-26T14: 43

Ukraine

Russia

in the world

Dmitry Peskov

Vladimir Zelensky

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/18/1751616415_0:183:2899:1814_1920x0_80_0_0_bfbf1ef0219a81f00a808b95737eed48.jpg

MOSCOW, November 26 – RIA Novosti. Russia never does such things, said the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov about the words of the Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky about the plans of a coup in Ukraine with the participation of Russia. “Russia had no plans to take part. Russia never does such things at all.” Peskov told reporters, commenting on Zelensky’s statement that a coup d’etat is planned in Ukraine with the participation of Russia. Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he had received information that a coup d’etat was planned in Ukraine on December 1.

https://ria.ru/20211126/ukraina-1760867678.html

Ukraine

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/18/1751616415_0-0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_85b822f87e680a40d54f56fae8acbb4a.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

ukraine, russia, in the world, dmitry sands, vladimir zelensky