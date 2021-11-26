https://ria.ru/20211126/perevorot-1760889665.html
The Kremlin denied plans to organize a coup in Ukraine
The Kremlin denied plans to organize a coup in Ukraine – RIA Novosti, 11/26/2021
The Kremlin denied plans to organize a coup in Ukraine
Russia never deals with such matters, said the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov about the words of the Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky about the plans … RIA Novosti, 11/26/2021
2021-11-26T14: 41
2021-11-26T14: 41
2021-11-26T14: 43
Ukraine
Russia
in the world
Dmitry Peskov
Vladimir Zelensky
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/18/1751616415_0:183:2899:1814_1920x0_80_0_0_bfbf1ef0219a81f00a808b95737eed48.jpg
MOSCOW, November 26 – RIA Novosti. Russia never does such things, said the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov about the words of the Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky about the plans of a coup in Ukraine with the participation of Russia. “Russia had no plans to take part. Russia never does such things at all.” Peskov told reporters, commenting on Zelensky’s statement that a coup d’etat is planned in Ukraine with the participation of Russia. Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he had received information that a coup d’etat was planned in Ukraine on December 1.
https://ria.ru/20211126/ukraina-1760867678.html
Ukraine
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/18/1751616415_0-0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_85b822f87e680a40d54f56fae8acbb4a.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
ukraine, russia, in the world, dmitry sands, vladimir zelensky
The Kremlin denied plans to organize a coup in Ukraine