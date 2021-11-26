The man who served 16 years for the rape of the author of “Lovely Bones” was acquitted 40 years later

The New York State Supreme Court has found Anthony Broadwater not guilty of raping writer Alice Siebold, author of the world bestselling Lovely Bones. This is reported by AP.

Alice Siebold was raped in May 1981, and in October of the same year she spotted a black man she claimed was her rapist. The writer went to the police, not knowing the name of this man, and law enforcement officers decided that it was Broadwater, who was allegedly seen in the area.

At the police station, Siebold was unable to identify Broadwater, pointing first to the other person. She later explained this by the fact that the two men looked “almost identical.” Nevertheless, in 1982, Broadwater was convicted on the basis of two pieces of evidence – the writer said in court that she nevertheless recognized him as the culprit, and the expert said that microscopic analysis of the suspect’s hair linked him to the crime. As noted by AP, since then, the US Department of Justice has recognized such examinations as not meeting scientific criteria.

Broadwater served on rape charges from 1982 to 1999. In the same 1999, Siebold released her memoir “Happy”, in which she described this incident from her life. In the book, she gave the rapist the pseudonym Gregory Madison.

After his release from Broadwater prison, he worked as a scavenger and handyman. He stated that the conviction had a negative impact on his job prospects and relationships with family members. Even after marrying a woman who believed in his innocence, Broadwater did not want to have children so that they would not suffer from the stigma of their father.

Doubts about the fairness of the verdict arose from producer Tim Mucciante, who worked on the film adaptation of Happy. He noticed inconsistencies between the film’s script and the book Siebold had written. “I started digging around and trying to figure out what really happened,” he told AP. As a result, Mucciante left the film project and hired a private detective, who, in turn, contacted a lawyer who took up the case.

Upon learning of the acquittal, Broadwater wept with happiness. He said he hopes to hear from Siebold an apology to him. The writer and her representatives have not yet commented on the situation.