The mayor of the Kuzbass city was dismissed because of a banquet on the day of the explosion at the mine

The head of the Kemerovo region, Sergei Tsivilev, dismissed the head of the city of Prokopyevsk, Vyacheslav Starchenko, who recently took office. On the day of the tragedy, a solemn ceremony was held at the Listvyazhnaya mine with a banquet on the occasion of his inauguration.

Instagram @vvstarchenko_prk

“In Prokopyevsk, the administration officials decided to celebrate the appointment of the new head of Vyacheslav Starchenko. While the entire Kuzbass and the whole country with pain in their hearts followed the news from Listvyazhnaya, at a time when every inhabitant of the region worried about the miners and rescuers.

It is very difficult to find words that can describe this situation. There are simply no such words. The people who were at that banquet, apparently, do not have a heart, since they could afford to celebrate and celebrate something at such a terrible and difficult moment for all of us, ”the head of the region wrote in his telegram channel.

Let us remind you that on the morning of November 25, an explosion occurred at the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo Region due to an excess of the methane level, after which a fire started. 239 miners could get out. Of these, over 60 victims sought medical help. 46 workers and six rescuers remained in the mine. Until the evening of November 25, the bodies of 11 of them were found, after which the rescue operation was curtailed due to the threat of a new explosion. At the moment, 51 people are considered dead.

In terms of the number of victims, this is the largest emergency in Russian mines over the past 11 years – from the explosions at the Raspadskaya mine in Kuzbass in May 2010. Then 91 people died.

A criminal case was initiated under Part 3 of Article 217 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Violation of industrial safety requirements for hazardous production facilities, resulting in the death of two or more persons by negligence”). The management of the Listvyazhnaya mine was detained. A negligence case was also initiated (part 3 of Article 293 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation) against two chief state inspectors of the Belovsky territorial department of the Siberian Department of Rostekhnadzor.

In Kuzbass, a three-day mourning period was announced from November 26 to 28. Flags will be lowered, entertainment and TV shows canceled.