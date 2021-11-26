The Ministry of Justice added the Nobel Call to the list of foreign agents – RBK

Photo: Sergey Karpov / TASS



The Ministry of Justice has entered the Nobel Call organization into the register of media performing the function of a foreign agent, as reported on its website.

This organization is not a media outlet and was created, as required by Russian law, by journalists whom the ministry had previously added to the list of foreign agents. Individuals-foreign agents are required to register legal entities for reporting to the state.

The Nobel Call was created by Tatiana Voltskaya (freelance correspondent for Radio Liberty, the publication recognized as a media foreign agent), Ekaterina Klepikovskaya (an employee of Sever.Realii, the publication was recognized as a media foreign agent), Evgeny Simonov (grandson of the writer Konstantin Simonov, international coordinator coalition “Rivers without Borders”), Elizaveta Surnacheva (former correspondent of RBC, employee of the newspaper “Present Time”, recognized as a media foreign agent), Galina Arapova (director of the Center for the Protection of Media Rights, included in the register of NGOs – foreign agents), Roman Perl (journalist the publication “Present Time”, the publication is recognized as a foreign media agent), Elena Solovieva (an employee of Sever.Realii, the publication is recognized as a foreign media agent), Daniil Sotnikov (an employee of the Dozhd TV channel, the publication is recognized as a foreign media agent), Elizaveta Maetnaya (a correspondent Radio Liberty, the publication is recognized as a media-foreign agent). All the founders of the Nobel Prize were included in the register of foreign media agents.

Most of them entered the register of foreign media agents on October 8.

In September, 23 chief editors and heads of media outlets proposed 12 amendments to the law on foreign agents. The first of them states that “the inclusion of media in the list of” foreign agents “on the proposal of the Ministry of Justice should be carried out exclusively in court”, while “there should be a warning procedure prior to the inclusion of media in such a list.” Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov called this a “constructive proposal.”