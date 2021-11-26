The Ministry of Labor proposed a new methodology for assessing the level of poverty in Russia

The Ministry of Labor has prepared proposals for changing the assessment of the poverty level. The new methodology was required to compare the data on the poverty level of the population, when the subsistence minimum was calculated on the basis of the consumer basket, with the current indicators, which are obtained based on the ratio with the median income. The department clarified that the proposed changes will in no way affect the appointment of support measures.

The proposed methodology involves the introduction of a “poverty line” and taking inflation into account when assessing the poverty level. The Ministry of Labor clarified that it is proposed to take the last value of the subsistence minimum calculated on the basis of the consumer basket as the basis for the basic “poverty line”. Namely, the value of the subsistence minimum for the fourth quarter of 2020, which in the future will be indexed according to the inflation rate on a quarterly basis.

The ministry explained that in this way it will be possible to compare the data of previous calculations, which were carried out before the transition to a new model of establishing a living wage.

According to the project, the poverty level for the first three quarters will be estimated using the so-called “poverty line”. As emphasized in the department, the “poverty line” will be used only as a statistical indicator. For the appointment of social support measures, the cost of living will continue to be used.

Let us recall that the degree of need of a family is determined on the basis of whether citizens’ incomes exceed the subsistence level or not. Whereas the “poverty line” will be used to calculate the number of citizens classified as poor, the Ministry of Labor specified.

The document is planned to be considered at the next meeting of the Russian Trilateral Commission for the Regulation of Social and Labor Relations.

Earlier, the head of the Ministry of Labor Anton Kotyakov said that additional resources from the budget would be required to maintain the growth of public sector wages. He noted that salaries in the economy are growing at a higher rate than it was planned for state employees.