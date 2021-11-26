The Ministry of Labor will propose a new approach to assessing poverty in Russia

The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Russia will propose to introduce an additional tool for assessing poverty in the country – the poverty line. The corresponding draft government decree will be considered today at a meeting of the Russian Trilateral Commission, Kommersant reports.

The Ministry of Labor proposes to use the size of the subsistence minimum for the IV quarter of last year – 11 329 rubles as the value of the poverty line. In the future, Rosstat will be charged with determining the value of the indicator on a quarterly basis, taking into account the consumer price chain index for the corresponding quarter.

The press service of the ministry said that the poverty line will be used only as a statistical indicator, and all support measures will continue to be appointed taking into account the current size of the subsistence minimum.

It is assumed that the new approach will help resolve the issue of data comparability until 2021 and after and will allow assessing poverty indicators over time.

Since the beginning of 2021, the government has changed the methodology for determining the subsistence minimum. Previously, it was calculated as the cost of a consumer basket, but now it is associated with the size of the median income of the population – a value relative to which one half of the population has more income, while the other has less. The next five years, the cost of living will be 44 percent of the median income.

In July 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on “breakthrough development of the country”, in which he postponed plans to reduce the level of poverty by half – for six years. Previously, this goal was planned to be achieved by 2024. The Kremlin explained this by “unfavorable international economic conditions.”

In September last year, Rosstat reported that the number of Russians with incomes below the subsistence level increased by 1.3 million in 2020 compared to last year and reached almost 20 million, which is 13 and a half percent of the country’s population. At the same time, 80 percent of Russians living below the poverty line are families with children, the government noted.