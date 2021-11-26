The most popular cryptocurrencies among Russian users of social media have been named :: RBC.Crypto

Bitcoin took the first place in the rating, and Dogecoin was not included in the top five digital assets in terms of frequency of mention in social media.

Bitcoin topped the rating of the most popular cryptocurrencies among Russians, Tether and Litecoin also entered the top three, according to Brand Analytics. Experts analyzed over 2.4 billion public messages, which contain more than 46.7 billion words, published on social media in October this year.

At the same time, Bitcoin was mentioned in 4.4 million messages, Tether – in 855 thousand, and Litecoin – in 424 thousand.

Ethereum, Ripple, Dogecoin, Solana, Monero, BowsCoin and Travala are also among the most popular cryptocurrencies in Russia. Each of these cryptocurrencies was mentioned over 100 thousand times in a month. Analysts believe that the peak of interest in the topic of digital assets has not yet passed.

Earlier, the Bank of Russia published a review of financial stability for the III-IV quarters of this year, in which it estimated the annual volume of transactions of Russians with digital assets at $ 5 billion (about 350 billion rubles). The data was obtained from a survey of large banking organizations in July 2021.

The Central Bank also noted that Russian users are among the most active participants in the digital currency market. Russia is among the leaders in the number of visits to digital currency exchanges, according to the regulator’s review.

