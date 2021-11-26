The new strain may supplant the “delta”

The new SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.529 strain from South Africa can be brought to Russia, since we are not isolated from the rest of the world, said Kamil Khafizov, head of the scientific group for the development of new diagnostic methods based on sequencing technologies at the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of the Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Welfare. Likewise, the alpha, beta and delta strains were entered. The strain and the possibility of its neutralization due to vaccination or previous illness are being studied. Khafizov pointed out that the South African “beta” strain, which also reduced the effectiveness of protective antibodies, was susceptible to vaccination, so there is every reason to believe that the drugs developed will also help against the new strain.

The new strain is characterized by a large number of mutations, especially in the S-protein gene, which are usually responsible for changing the properties of the pathogen. Some of these mutations have already been observed earlier. Therefore, there is a likelihood of a decrease in the effectiveness of antibodies, but they will definitely protect, Interfax reports.

The headquarters instructed Rospotrebnadzor to organize express testing for a new coronavirus infection of Russians returning from a number of African countries, as well as Hong Kong, England, Israel and China. The department admitted that the new strain could displace the “delta”.

The situation with the emergence of a strain with 32 mutations is being carefully studied, it is still premature to draw final conclusions.