https://ria.ru/20211126/samolet-1760904193.html

The plane of the head of the Swiss Foreign Ministry, heading to China, has landed in Moscow

In Moscow, the plane of the head of the Swiss Foreign Ministry landed on its way to China – RIA Novosti, 11/26/2021

The plane of the head of the Swiss Foreign Ministry, heading to China, has landed in Moscow

A plane with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis landed at Moscow’s Domodedovo airport, a source familiar with the situation told RIA Novosti. RIA Novosti, 11/26/2021

2021-11-26T15: 42

2021-11-26T15: 42

2021-11-26T16: 37

in the world

hangzhou

Novosibirsk

Moscow

Domodedovo (airport)

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/17/1760356869_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f55fa341dad04c2a28152a774537578c.jpg

MOSCOW, November 26 – RIA Novosti. A plane with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis landed at Moscow’s Domodedovo airport, a source familiar with the situation told RIA Novosti. Later, this information was confirmed in the foreign ministry of the confederation. Initially, the Falcon 900EX of the Swiss Air Force followed the route Novosibirsk – Hangzhou, but due to technical problems, it first returned to Tolmachevo, and then it was redirected to the Russian capital. The Foreign Ministry added that threats to those who was on board, was not, now options are being worked out to continue the trip to the PRC.

hangzhou

Novosibirsk

Moscow

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/17/1760356869_171-0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4cf635bf38d41699515e504d50d1af58.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, hangzhou, novosibirsk, moscow, domodedovo (airport)