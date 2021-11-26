https://ria.ru/20211126/samolet-1760904193.html
The plane of the head of the Swiss Foreign Ministry, heading to China, has landed in Moscow
In Moscow, the plane of the head of the Swiss Foreign Ministry landed on its way to China – RIA Novosti, 11/26/2021
The plane of the head of the Swiss Foreign Ministry, heading to China, has landed in Moscow
A plane with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis landed at Moscow’s Domodedovo airport, a source familiar with the situation told RIA Novosti. RIA Novosti, 11/26/2021
2021-11-26T15: 42
2021-11-26T15: 42
2021-11-26T16: 37
in the world
hangzhou
Novosibirsk
Moscow
Domodedovo (airport)
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/17/1760356869_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f55fa341dad04c2a28152a774537578c.jpg
MOSCOW, November 26 – RIA Novosti. A plane with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis landed at Moscow’s Domodedovo airport, a source familiar with the situation told RIA Novosti. Later, this information was confirmed in the foreign ministry of the confederation. Initially, the Falcon 900EX of the Swiss Air Force followed the route Novosibirsk – Hangzhou, but due to technical problems, it first returned to Tolmachevo, and then it was redirected to the Russian capital. The Foreign Ministry added that threats to those who was on board, was not, now options are being worked out to continue the trip to the PRC.
hangzhou
Novosibirsk
Moscow
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/17/1760356869_171-0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4cf635bf38d41699515e504d50d1af58.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
in the world, hangzhou, novosibirsk, moscow, domodedovo (airport)
The plane of the head of the Swiss Foreign Ministry, heading to China, has landed in Moscow