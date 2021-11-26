    The plane of the head of the Swiss Foreign Ministry, heading to China, has landed in Moscow

    https://ria.ru/20211126/samolet-1760904193.html

    MOSCOW, November 26 – RIA Novosti. A plane with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis landed at Moscow’s Domodedovo airport, a source familiar with the situation told RIA Novosti. Later, this information was confirmed in the foreign ministry of the confederation. Initially, the Falcon 900EX of the Swiss Air Force followed the route Novosibirsk – Hangzhou, but due to technical problems, it first returned to Tolmachevo, and then it was redirected to the Russian capital. The Foreign Ministry added that threats to those who was on board, was not, now options are being worked out to continue the trip to the PRC.

    The plane of the head of the Swiss Foreign Ministry, heading to China, has landed in Moscow

