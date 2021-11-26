The President of the Czech Republic immediately after being discharged was again admitted to the hospital with COVID – RBC

Photo: Michaela Rihova / Global Look Press



Czech President Milos Zeman was admitted to the hospital with coronavirus, said his press secretary Vladislav Podratsky, the portal iROZHLAS.cz reports. This happened on the day of his discharge from the Central Military Hospital in Prague.

The information about Zeman’s hospitalization was also confirmed by the head of the medical services company Boris Shtyastny, Czech Television reports. According to the TV channel, Zeman was vaccinated against coronavirus three times.

Despite testing positive for COVID-19, the 77-year-old president has no symptoms, Radio Frekvence 1 reported, citing a source.

Czech President Milos Zeman was discharged from hospital



On October 10, Milos Zeman was admitted to the intensive care unit of the Central Military Hospital due to an exacerbation of a chronic illness, which was expressed in the fact that the president could not eat or drink, said the hospital’s press secretary Itka Zinke. According to sources Deník N and Radiožurnál, he has ascites (accumulation of water in the abdominal cavity due to liver problems). Former Czech President Vaclav Klaus also spoke about Zeman’s liver problems.