The Public Chamber of the Russian Federation proposed to weaken the regime of QR codes

Russia wants to expand the list of places where Russians can get without QR codes

The Public Chamber of the Russian Federation proposes to expand the list of places that will be accessible without a QR code. This was stated by the secretary of the RF OP Lidiya Mikheeva.

“There was a proposal to expand the list of places where a person can go without using a QR code or help. These should be not only shops, but also polyclinics, for example, dental offices. The second proposal is the question of how to provide people in rural areas with QR codes “, – reports Life the words of Mikheeva.

Earlier, the head of the State Duma Committee on Health Protection Dmitry Khubezov said that bills on QR codes are necessary to return to a pre-pandemic lifestyle. Khubezov added that two bills on QR codes being considered by the State Duma are aimed at preventing further waves of coronavirus. According to him, the laws provide, first of all, to preserve the health and life of citizens, and not to restrict freedoms.