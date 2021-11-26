The remains of a dismembered man were found in Vladivostok a few months after the murder (UPDATED)

The Russian MIA Administration for the Primorsky Territory reports on the commission of a grave crime in the Far Eastern capital. In the middle of the week, in a well on Pushkinskaya Street, a local resident found a package that exuded an unpleasant odor – it contained a dismembered body. Investigators found out that the murder took place almost six months ago.

On Wednesday, November 24, a 40-year-old resident of the Leninsky District received a message from a 40-year-old resident of the Leninsky District in the duty unit of the police department No. 1 of the Russian MIA Administration for Vladivostok – she found a black bag in a well on Pushkinskaya Street, 105, from which a specific smell emanated. The package contained body parts belonging to a 41-year-old resident of the Far Eastern capital. The man was wanted as a missing person.

In the course of operational-search activities, employees of the department for combating organized crime of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Russian MIA Administration for the Primorsky Territory detained a 60-year-old local resident. It was previously established that the detainee was involved in the murder of his son-in-law after a quarrel between them in June this year.

16:30: The press service of the Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for Primorye clarified that, according to the investigation, on June 25, 2021 in the evening in a house on Manchzhurskaya Street (a five-minute walk from the place where the body was found) between the suspect, who was intoxicated and his son-in-law had a conflict. The suspect accused the man of stealing 1 million rubles and threatened to kill him if he did not return the money. After that, he shot his relative with an unidentified weapon. “After the crime was committed, the suspect took measures to conceal the traces of the crime, dismembered the body and took it out of the scene,” the investigators said.

An informed source told Interfax that the detainee is a lawyer.

The investigating authorities opened a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Part 1 of Art. 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (murder).

Recall that in November, materials on another criminal case were sent to the Pervomaisky District Court, in which a dismembered body also appeared. In the summer, in August 2021, a resident of Vladivostok killed a 59-year-old man on Kharkivska Street – while drinking alcoholic beverages, she stabbed her partner many times with a knife, cut her body into pieces and put it in bags, which she took out into the entrance.