The resignation of the director of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia was preceded by the cleansing of the colonies. “They hid all the activists”

Unofficial prison administration assistants fired in a number of correctional colonies in Russia

Photo: Igor Merkulov © URA.RU

Before the resignation of the director of the Federal Service for the Execution of Punishments of Russia, Alexander Kalashnikov, the colonies were cleared of informal assistants who performed part of the work of the employees. A source in the penitentiary system told URA.RU about the cessation of this practice in a number of penal colonies in the Sverdlovsk and Chelyabinsk regions.

“In large Sverdlovsk colonies, for example, in IK-47, IK-63, IK-10, and a number of others, the so-called caretakers and day-care workers have been abandoned. These are prisoners who usually worked in canteens as storekeepers, doctors in medical units, order clerks, orderlies in punishment cells. They belonged to the contingent of prisoners who were informally involved in labor. All of them were removed from work, for which they received regime concessions from the administration, and sent to the detachments. The “cleansing” took place in mid-November, when a change in the leadership of the FSIN was already being discussed, “a source told URA.RU in the Sverdlovsk Main Directorate of the FSIN.

According to the interlocutor, the workload on the employees of the colonies without assistants, who did a significant part of the work, increased. In addition, it is known that similar cleansing of “supply managers” were carried out in colonies in other regions of the Ural Federal District. “However, this suggests that the activists working for the administration were simply hidden from inspections,” the source concludes. According to him, the number of informally employed prisoners in a colony of 1200 prisoners ranges from 50 to 100 people.

The press service of the Main Directorate of the Federal Penitentiary Service for the Sverdlovsk Region clarified that the optimization of the number of economic servants in the colonies is a constant process. “The change in the number of household services in the colonies and the redistribution of rates is a process associated with a reduction in the number of prisoners,” said the official representative of the department, Alexander Levchenko. He stressed that we are talking about officially employed prisoners, the interlocutor denies the presence of unofficial assistants.

A request has been sent to the press service of the FSIN. No response was received at the time of publication.

The replacement of a native of the FSB Alexander Kalashnikov with the former Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Arkady Gostev took place by decree of President Vladimir Putin on November 25. According to media reports, the reshuffle occurred due to torture in the Russian colonies, the leaking of the video of which led to a huge scandal. According to one version, the personnel decision may precede the accession of the Federal Penitentiary Service to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.